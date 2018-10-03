Road to Recovery: Congressman Hurd meets with locals in Sonora over flooding

In the wake of the flooding in Sonora, and as citizens try to clean up and repair their community, Congressman Will Hurd visited the town and spoke with a number of residents.

In the midst of these discussions, Hurd had this to say about the struggles faced by many locals: “Understand that 25 to 28% of this community were hit by flooding that we haven’t seen in a couple decades,” Hurd said. “Many of them did not have flood insurance, many of them are having to restart.”

One such local having to restart is Tommy Braden, whose home had to be demolished following the water damage it had suffered. Returning to his land after the demolition, Braden found a damaged but still surviving photo of his granddaughter, who had passed some years prior.

Now, as the town of Sonora and parts of Sutton County continue down the long road towards recovery, officials like Representative Hurd are working to ensure that the much needed resources get where they need to go. With Governor Abbott recently declaring this as a state emergency, it has moved the process forward to making sure that the different kinds of support, including temporary housing and small business loans for rebuilding and repairs, can be accessed by the community.

More Stories for you

• Coffee with a cop in San Angelo

The third annual “Coffee with a Cop” day was held across the country today. The Cactus Hotel in downtown San Angelo…

• ADACCV holds presentation about addiction being a brain disease

A clinical psychologist, who teaches at Texas Tech, was in San Angelo talking about “addiction as a brain …

• San Angelo Fire Department “Fill the Boot” Happening Through Friday

The San Angelo Fire Department has been “filling the boot” for nineteen years and all the money raised helps a great…

• Pharmacists ask state for ‘flexibility’ on pain pill program deadline

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Pharmacists are asking Texas lawmakers for an extension on the deadline to implement the state’s P…

• Carlsbad man almost killed in trucking accident

A Carlsbad man was almost killed in a trucking accident.Truck Driver, Charles Hodges, says, “right before he started…

• SAPD seeking future police officers, next examination October 26

The San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) is urging those who want to become police officers to apply for the next Civil…

• Just Between Friends Sale – LIVE Interview (October 03, 2018)

Bonnie Bouher – Event coordinator of the Just Between Friends Sale speaks on what you can find at the sale, what time…