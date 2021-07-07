Recent storms increase lake water by billions of gallons

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KSLT) – The Colorado River has captured rainwater from recent storms, putting it into some lakes and reservoirs in the Concho Valley. Lake E V Spence and J B Thomas are two that have been filled with billions of more gallons of water.

Since May, the Upper Colorado River Authority says Spence Reservoir filled with over ten billion gallons and J B Thomas was over two times that amount.



The UCRA says all that water is helping the water supply for the Robert Lee area which is a boost with much of the summer still ahead when available water becomes more difficult to come by.

Scott McWilliams, Director of Operations of the Upper Colorado River authority continues, “There was a lot of storm-flows upstream of San Angelo. J B Thomas, Spence, both caught a lot of water our lakes down in this area didn’t catch that much. It just all depends on where it rains, and what the intensity and duration of those storms are.”



This influx of rainfall is good in hot climates like West Texas. Where water can evaporate six to eight feet per year depending on humidity, temperature, and other factors.