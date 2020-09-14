The South Concho River at Christoval crested at a stream stage measurement of 5.24 feet at 12:45 a.m. last Thursday, one of several spikes in the river since region-wide rains began last week.

Some areas of the Concho Valley received significantly heavy localized downpours. Last night such downpours in the south and southwest areas of the valley stoked another rise in the South Concho, cresting with a 4.86 foot rise in the river. A Facebook live video from Tim L. Vasquez shows the flow of the water last night in Christoval:

Water from the South Concho makes its way into the south pool of the Twin Buttes, through the equalization channel, and becomes part of the currently-unified Twin Buttes Reservoir.

Recent stream flow measurements of the South Concho

The E.V. Spence Reservoir on the Colorado at Robert Lee, Texas registered the largest gain in acre-feet (AF), 8,300 (2.7 billion gallons) have been impounded.

Overall, the Concho Valley reservoirs have impounded an additional 16.7K acre feet of water (5.4 billion gallons). Twin Buttes adds 3.9K AF (1.27 billion gallons), ensuring the reservoir’s south and middle pools remain equalized for some time to come. Oak Creek, near Blackwell, Texas saw the largest increase in percentage full, an almost 5% increase in storage (adding 1.8K AF, 603.8 million gallons).

The table below records the current status of all Concho Valley reservoirs and the changes in statistics since September 5, 2020.

Percent Full Nasworthy 1,871.36 1,871.55 0.19 8,406 8,644 238 2,739,103,506 2,816,656,044 77,552,538 87.43% 89.90% 2.48% O.C. Fisher 1,867.23 1,867.50 0.27 8,073 8,185 112 2,630,595,123 2,667,090,435 36,495,312 6.76% 6.85% 0.09% Oak Creek 1,997.00 1,997.23 0.23 30,941 32,794 1,853 10,082,155,791 10,685,957,694 603,801,903 78.91% 83.64% 4.73% Twin Buttes 1,928.16 1,928.96 0.80 100,493 104,388 3,895 32,745,744,543 34,014,934,188 1,269,189,645 53.89% 55.98% 2.09% E.V. Spence 1,858.05 1,859.54 1.49 118,900 127,200 8,300 38,743,683,900 41,448,247,200 2,704,563,300 22.90% 24.59% 1.60% O.H. Ivie 1,539.33 1,539.49 0.16 352,100 354,400 2,300 114,732,137,100 115,481,594,400 749,457,300 63.52% 63.93% 0.41% Total 622,113 635,611 13,498 202,716,143,163 207,114,479,961 5,441,059,998 43.76% 44.71%

Notes

Acre Foot: A volume measurement. The amount of water necessary to cover one acre one foot deep. (Approximately 325,851 gallons)

[EDIT] An error in reading the EV Spence measurements has been corrected. – KG