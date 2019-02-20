Public help sought: Twin Buttes Cleanup planned

Twin Buttes Reservoir will undergo a spring cleaning on Saturday, March 2. The public is invited to assist in removing trash from the area.

The cleanup will be from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Volunteers should gather in one of two locations:

The south pool parking lot, also known as area 2. The parking lot is adjacent to the south pool boat ramp, which is at the southernmost end of the equalization channel. Organizers noted efforts will target this general area and the parking lot at Gardner Dam.

The north pool parking lot, also known as area 7. This lot is at the end of Twin Buttes Marina Park Road. Organizers noted local off-road groups perform yeoman’s work in keeping this area clean.

Volunteers will be provided with trash bags, disposable gloves, snacks and sodas. Volunteers are advised to wear appropriate clothing, including leather work gloves, closed-toe shoes (preferably leather shoes or boots), long pants, light-colored clothing, sleeves and a hat. Organizers also recommend sunscreen and insect repellant, and drinking plenty of water, which will be provided.

For more information, email TwinButtesCleanup@gmail.com. The effort is organized by the Concho Bass Club, Texas Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Twin Buttes Reservoir is owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamations, and managed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department through a contract with the City of San Angelo.

