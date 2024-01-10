SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will stay below freezing from overnight Sunday, January 15th, through Tuesday morning, January 17th, 2024. The milder weather San Angelo and the Concho Valley will see in the days leading up to the cold snap will be a good time to ensure you’re ready, including preventing water lines from freezing.

One of the best ways to prevent frozen water lines is to leave faucets on a slow drip overnight. Another suggestion is to keep under-sink cabinet doors open to allow warmer indoor air to reach the water in your pipes while outside temperatures are below freezing.

If the water in your home’s pipes does freeze, you could face major damage when that water thaws and expands.

Shane Kelton, Director of Public Works for the City of San Angelo, says it’s a good idea to know where the water shutoff valve for your house is in case of a broken pipe.

“If for some reason you can’t get to the shutoff valve for your house, or if you can’t get it turned off, always contact the City of San Angelo at 657-4323, our customer service number, and request an emergency shutoff,” said Kelton. “If it’s after hours and there’s no one here to answer your phone at the city, you can always call our emergency number at 657-4295.”

Experts also suggest keeping any exposed outdoor pipes or faucets wrapped and covered.