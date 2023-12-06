SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Plans for the construction of another detention pond in Southwest San Angelo are now underway after the San Angelo City Council approved an agreement during its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

In a proposal that has been discussed for months, an agreement was reached with the Duncan Group Southland LLC development group to build the detention pond on City property generally located northeast of the Valleyview Boulevard and College Hills Boulevard intersection. The development group is also building homes in the area.

A detention pond is “a large, constructed depression in an urban landscape that receives and stores the stormwater runoff from large drainage areas,” according to the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Shane Kelton, the City of San Angelo’s Public Works director, said that this detention pond will be more earthen in design, allowing the pond to be used for more than just a rainwater storage area.

“This one is going to be more earthen in structure versus having a big concrete dam at the front,” Kelton said. “The slopes and the grade will be a lot shallower so it can be used as an amenity as well, so it fits the park and how the park works as well.”

The area where the detention pond will be built is zoned for parks and development. The pond is eventually planned to be utilized as part of a park area.