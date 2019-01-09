OUR WATER: World famous waterlily collection

San Angelo’s world renowned International Waterlily Collection takes several steps to make it habitable for their samples. Collection director, Kenneth Landon explained further in a recent interview.

“You don’t want the chlorine in there,” explained Landon. “It needs to be ‘aged’ water. It takes about 72 hours in normal tropical weather for the chlorine to get out of any body of water; and then it’s ok to use. The greenhouses are the same way.”

In addition to de-chlorinating the city water to ensure the survival of the waterlilllies, many of which are endangered, the project also uses vegetable dye. “The vegetable dye that we put in the pools makes the water black,” said Landon. “The water is black so that the public can get a good picture. So that way we also don’t have the algae form that we don’t want.” Aside from blocking light, which hampers algae growth, the dye also conceals some little helpers.

Those helpers are small fish, called gambusias. which take out the mosquito larvae. They also take out many other kinds of insect that come. One being China Mark Moth, and when in their juvenile state, the fish eat them as well. “So in that case we have the little fish that kind of help us out,” sad Landon. “We also have other fish that we sometimes use in the greenhouses, to keep the plants not being taken out by snails or things like that.”

Normally quite vibrant, the collection is currently in it’s winter phase. Once the water temperatures come back above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, Landon says the hardier plants will bloom. After that, as the temperatures continue climbing, is when they’ll move the more sensitive specimens fom their protective greenhouses.

