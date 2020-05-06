Our Water: water utility bill late fees waived through end of May

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For those struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of San Angelo is trying to help. During a recent city council meeting the leadership voted to waive water utility bill late fees for the month of May. This marks two months in a row, as the city also did this for the month of April.

As with many things during this time, the lobby of the payment center is closed. But, the city is pushing to promote other methods of payment. “While the city hall annex is closed at this time to the public, there are other ways to pay your bill,” said water utility director Allison Strube. “You can pay that by mail, you can pay by phone, you can pay online with our new online billing software, or you can pay via the dropbox that’s on the south side of the building of city hall annex.”

Beyond the outdoor drop box and online payment portal, further options exist for those in financial hardship. “We do realize this is a difficult time for customers,” explained Strube. “So we do encourage you to reach out to our customer service division and see about a payment plan if that is something that you are needing.”

To inquire about a payment plan or find further information, call: 325-657-4323. As restrictions ease around the state is is important to remember that the pandemic is still ongoing and so too is the work of flattening the curve.