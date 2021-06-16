Our Water: Water infrastructure work tied to street updates

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo is dealing with an aging infrastructure beneath many city streets, and recent projects are designed to improve both traffic and water flow. One area of concern is College Hills, which is on the city’s radar.

“One of the reasons that College Hills is as rough as it is, is the water infrastructure that is in College Hills,” explained San Angelo Director of Water Utilities Allison Strube. “Phase one of that project will be to replace the water utilities and sewer utilities in that street before it is reconstructed.”

But, before that construction project can begin, plans still need to be finalized. “College Hills is still in the design phase,” said Asst. Director of Operations Patrick Frerich. “We’re about at 95% of the design on that, hoping to bid out the utilities portion first and then follow up with the streets and drainage portion of College Hills. Going out to bid hopefully by the end of this year.”

City staff say the projects underway now should be wrapped up in the next month or two, and those yet to begin, should be done in about a year. Work on the water and sewer infrastructure in Howard Street and in Glenna Street are slated. One project underway right now is Southwest Boulevard, with the storm water culvert near McDonald’s being replaced as a part of that project.

