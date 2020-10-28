Our Water: upcoming watering restriction changes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to city staff, as of October 1 the city is at 64 months of water supply, meaning San Angelo is still in standard water conservation. Coming up November 1, the watering schedule changes to once every seven days. Currently the restriction is at twice every seven days. While the days allowed for watering becomes more strict, the restrictions on time of day will become less stringent, with watering aloud between noon and 6p.m.

Even though the new restrictions open up the noon to six watering hours, run-off restrictions remain in place. To report water issues, restriction violations, and see city water updates visit the city webpage or call 325-657-4330.

Beyond water conservation, as the season progresses and temperatures drop, protecting your outdoor water infrastructure from freezing temperatures is important to keep in mind. Insulating outdoor pipes, and setting outdoor faucets to drip are some basic steps residents can take.

