Our Water: UCRA working with Paint Rock

SAN ANGELO, TX – Not long ago the city of Paint Rock lost a portion of their water rights to the Concho River. To help supplement, the Upper Colorado River Authority stepped in with an offering of water from O.C. Fisher reservoir, but additional complications arose.

“They no longer use that water at this point,” explained Scott McWilliams, director of technical operations for the UCRA. “Their treatment system is no longer operational and they’re getting the water from Millersview-Doole; but in the future they plan on getting a package unit or refurbishing the old system, where they can treat water again out of the river. So what we’re doing now is extending that contract and getting it to the point where it’ll continue to provide them water indefinitely.”

Paint rock is currently working to repair their municipal water system using Texas Water Development Board grants which thee received nearly one year ago. Once that is done, they will need to secure additional funding to either rehab or replace their defunct water treatment plant. For now, their entire supply comes from Millersview-Doole.

“We essentially are selling them water and providing it down the river and to do that we had to get a permit from TCEQ,” said McWilliams. “[They are] who handles all the water permitting in the state. That will be at a better rate than what Millersview-Doole is supplying them water at right now.”

The town of less than 300 people is still a valued part of the greater Concho Valley community. Paint Rock is home to several businesses, and is the site of the native american pictographs painted on cliffs overlooking the nearby Concho River.