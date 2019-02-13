Our Water: Twin Buttes special report

Twin Buttes Reservoir is over 60 percent full, something that has not happened since the 1990s, and it is still rising. Twin Buttes Dam is a unique piece of engineering, being a single dam holding back two bodies of water, multiple tributaries and an equalization channel. As that’s the case, and as an earthen dam, it requires special monitoring.

Dam Operator Jason Espinoza spoke with Our Water reporter Victor Glenn while performing monitoring well checks.

What do the monitoring wells indicate? The general water table, and levels in the dam. The current readings indicated that nothing has changed, the dam is in a stable condition. Assistant water treatment administrator Brandon Dickson told us that no change is a very good thing. Recent rains also means that the dam release mechanisms have less of a workout.

“Operations of the gates are now just to maintain the levels at Nasworthy,” said Dickson. “With the recent rains we’re not making any releases. So, we’re holding all the water that we have received.”

That means that that historic levels of Twin Buttes Reservoir, are likely going to continue rising.



