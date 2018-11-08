 Our Water: Twin Buttes and water quality

Recent rains have done more than merely replenish local reservoirs, they’ve also given the community a boost in water quality. Twin Buttes reservoir has received substantial gains in recent months, and, for the first time in nearly a decade, both the north and south pools have equalized and can now be considered one body of water.

In 2013 the reservoir was so low that water was being manually pumped out of the pools into Lake Nasworthy, as water was no longer able to reach the systems by gravity alone. In November of that year, Twin Buttes was declared officially drained.

“You know, before O.H. Ivie was built in the early nineties and started impounding water,” said Chuck Brown, Director of the Upper Colorado River Authority, “Twin Buttes was the main water supply for the city of San Angelo. It was a pass through; water was released through Twin Buttes — out of Twin Buttes, into Nasworthy — through Nasworthy and downstream to the Lone Wolf Bridge Water Treatment Plant. So it was for many, many years — the main municipal water supply for the city of San Angelo. In the recent couple of decades since O.H. Ivie has been built, it has remained a back-up for the Ivie resource.”

Twin Buttes thus serves mainly as a massive water storage tank, and can be used for drinking, recreation, and irrigation. Thanks to the rain throughout October, the reservoirs have seen an even more positive change than just an increase in levels.

Tymn Combest, Plant Operations Manager for the City of San Angelo Water Utilities Department elaborated, saying “because of all the rain water that’s going into the lakes, we’re treating a little higher turbidity here at the plant. Which causes us a little more problem, not much as far as treating it, but because of the dilution of the rainwater in the lake, our water quality has improved dramatically.”

Because of this clearer-water dilution from recent rains, the mineral content in our water has dropped, making it better tasting and diluting other elements that get treated.

For the latest statistics on the six Concho Valley reservoirs, please click below:

