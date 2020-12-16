Our Water: TWDB has new groundwater monitoring program

Water

Program will assess health and longevity of Texas aquifers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the Texas Water Development Board, “several aquifers across the state are experiencing historic levels of decline.” To assess the health and longevity of Texas groundwater, TWDB has launched a new monitoring program. The water flowing from springs can tell analysts a lot about the quality and amount of water held in Texas aquifers.

This includes groundwater sources in and around the Concho Valley such the San Saba river headwaters in Schleicher County. TWDB officials say the spring monitoring program provides them an uncommon look at Texas groundwater, something that is not easily seen or assessed, but which is important and has always fascinated. The data collected from the program will help Texas better assess the state of groundwater resources, and aid in the development of more effective resource management plans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.