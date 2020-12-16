Our Water: TWDB has new groundwater monitoring program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the Texas Water Development Board, “several aquifers across the state are experiencing historic levels of decline.” To assess the health and longevity of Texas groundwater, TWDB has launched a new monitoring program. The water flowing from springs can tell analysts a lot about the quality and amount of water held in Texas aquifers.

This includes groundwater sources in and around the Concho Valley such the San Saba river headwaters in Schleicher County. TWDB officials say the spring monitoring program provides them an uncommon look at Texas groundwater, something that is not easily seen or assessed, but which is important and has always fascinated. The data collected from the program will help Texas better assess the state of groundwater resources, and aid in the development of more effective resource management plans.