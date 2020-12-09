SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas is no stranger to flooding, as many in the Concho Valley know from years prior. But funding is being approved for flood planning and response, thanks to efforts by the Texas Water Development Board. By and large right now a wave of planning is the focus across the state, to better prepare for flooding before, during and after. A key goal right now is to have all flood maps and planning updated and moving forward by 2024, with recurring updates regularly.
Our Water: TWDB flood planning projects on the move as funding approved
Mapping and monitor stations highlighted in funding approval