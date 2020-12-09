Our Water: TWDB flood planning projects on the move as funding approved

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved changes to regulations regarding exotic aquatic species which may make dealing with invasive species easier. Those with waterfront property who need to remove Zebra Mussels from water infrastructure must currently scrape them off into the water or smash them. Under the new rules it will be legal to possess them, and black bag them for transport. Another regulation change aimed at helping West Texas, allows out of state sellers to ship in desired fish species.

"A lot of our pond owners in West Texas want to purchase Grass Carp and Tilapia for their ponds," explained Lynn Wright, District Fisheries Biologist with TPWD. "To take care of the vegetation and the algae. But a lot of our aquaculture facilities that sell them are in East Texas and they don't want to deliver that far. This new permit [will] make it a lot easier for the folks to transport fish out to far West Texas"