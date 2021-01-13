Our Water: TPWD planning for 2021 fish stocking in Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife will be catching up on fish stocking this year as production in Texas fisheries were slowed in 2020 due to the pandemic and department distancing requirements. TPWD is planning to stock fish in April and again in October.

“We’re in the propose phase,” said TPWD District Fisheries Biologist Lynn Wright. “I’ve proposed three lakes for bass stockings which are our most prominent lakes. Oak Creek, O.H. Ivie and Twin Buttes Reservoir are proposed for giving additional Florida bass stocking. In about 11 community fishing lakes, stocking for channel catfish, as well as our neighborhood fishing site in Downtown San Angelo.”

For those new to the Concho Valley, there are limits and stipulations for the fish you catch or have to throw back which are monitored and enforced by Texas Game Wardens. “Here in San Angelo, Lake Nasworthy, they have a slot limit on large mouth bass,” explained Texas Game Warden Cynde Aguilar. “Fishermen can keep large mouth bass that are less than 14 inches in length and greater than 18 inches in length. Whereas on the Concho River and at Twin Buttes the large mouth bass has to be more than 14 inches in length.” For those interested, TPWD has awards for certain bass catches, the details of which are available on their Outdoor Annual app.

Wildlife management and the longevity of local fish species are the main reasons for these rules. Another reason is the recent arrival of Zebra Mussels in O.H. Ivie. Given that the species is a filter feeder, meaning that their presence will reduce plankton and other elements from the local food chain, their impact on the fish population has yet to be seen.