OUR WATER: Third sale made on city owned Ford Ranch property

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Tuesday, July 21 San Angelo city council authorized the city to negotiate a sale of approximately 575 acres of Ford Ranch. Ford Ranch is a property in Melvin, Texas totaling 32,841 acres when first acquired by the city. Once the ranch was put up for sale, the council determined that buying the property was the surest way for protecting San Angelo’s stake in the Hickory Aquifer along with the $120 million investment made developing the aquifer as a source of drinking water.

“City council decided to purchase the Ford Ranch due to the 1970s agreements where the city acquired those water rights,” explained Allison Strube, Water Utility Director for the city of San Angelo. “There was some language in there that was open for interpretation. The intent has always to sell the Ford Ranch, following the cleanup of the interpretation in the water use by future landowners.”

The ranch was originally purchased by the city for approximately $44 million and the city pumps water from the Hickory Aquifer in that vicinity. Money from the sale of the ranch land will go back into the debt financed to purchase the land.