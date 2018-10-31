OUR WATER: The E.V. Spence Reservoir

SAN ANGELO, TX - In the golden hours of morning and evening light, steep rocky bluffs exhibit a brilliant show of color and texture. From the cliff-side perch Outlook Point, a calm day perfectly reflects a brilliant azure sky. Summer and fall thunderstorms can be observed from miles away, dumping precious liquid water in distinct rain shafts as thunder rolls across the wide-open landscape.

Visiting the beautiful E.V. Spence reservoir is a day trip to enjoy. Located near Robert Lee, Texas, the lake offers four parks, recreational boating, camping, and fishing as its main attractions. For fishermen, the recent rains allow cover for fish in river and creek channels and coves to mud flats. In parts of the river channel, when the lake is full, depths of over 100 feet can be recorded.

The reservoir was impounded by the creation of Robert Lee Dam in 1969. In September 2012, severe drought took its toll as the lake reached its lowest level of 0.19% full, 87.86 vertical feet below the full elevation mark. After heavy rains in September and October of 2018, the reservoir is at 24.4% full, impounding 126.2K acre-feet (41.1 billion gallons) of water, 38.6 vertical feet below the full elevation mark.

A distinctive feature of the reservoir is its powder-blue and white circular spillway gate located approximately in the middle of the 21,500 foot long (just over 4 miles) earthen dam. The 140 foot tall (structural height) dam captures runoff from a watershed area 4,140 square miles (262.4K acres) in size.

Access to the lake

Entrance fee is $5 per vehicle for a day pass which covers all persons in the vehicle. Annual vehicle passes are available at $60 or $10 for senior citizens. The Rough Creek area is currently closed. Three paved boat ramps are available, depending on water levels. (TPWD)

By the numbers

Location: Colorado River, Coke County, approximately 2 miles west of Robert Lee

Surface area: 14,640 acres

Maximum depth: 108 feet

Full pool elevation: 1,898.00

Impounded: 1969

Predominant fish species: Striped bass, white bass, largemouth bass, catfishes

Fishing tips & tactics

Largemouth bass are caught by fishing minnows, crank-baits, spinner baits, plastic worms, and top-water baits around the areas with rocks, flooded terrestrial vegetation, or drop-offs. Catfishes are caught on live bait and cut bait throughout the reservoir. (TPWD)

Sources (links are clickable):

Texas Parks and Wildlife

https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/lakes/spence/

Colorado River Municipal Water District

https://www.crmwd.org/rec/e-v-spence-reservoir/

Lakes Online

http://spence.lakesonline.com/Level/

For the latest statistics on the six Concho Valley reservoirs, please click below:

