Our Water: The benefits of water harvesting

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – Rainwater harvesting is an alternative to using municipal water resources.

It allows for water conservation which is beneficial during times of drought the Concho Valley often experiences.

There are two different types of water harvesting that are important for homeowners as well as ranchers and farmers. One is active harvesting, which is collecting and storing rainwater in barrels or another vessel for later use. The second form of harvesting is passive; this is using a rain garden to slow down rainwater so it seeps into the ground rather than flow to roadways.

Harvested rainwater can be used for wild animals through what is called a ‘wildlife guzzler’ and livestock with troughs. Homes can use ‘harvesting’ for drinking, cooking, and bathing if it’s properly purified. Capturing rainwater helps offset consumption during a drought.

Allison Watkins, the Tom Green County Extension Agent for Horticulture, says, “When it rains, sometimes it rains real hard and it comes down really hard really fast. And then, we’ll go for long spells without rain so we can catch it when it comes. We’ll have access to it later when it is dry and that will help protect our potable water sources our drinking water.”



Harvesting also helps gardeners because rainwater can be better for plants compared to municipal and well water, which can be very hard.