Our Water: Texas Parks and Wildlife prepares for October fish population sampling

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It is nearly time again for the Texas Parks and Wildlife fish population sampling. Beginning in October Inland Fisheries staff will be looking at long term population data trends in several area reservoirs, and want people to be aware that they’ll be keeping some late hours.

“Eight different reservoirs we’re going to sample in October and so the dates are kind of flexible because it’s weather dependent we have to go on a night where the weather is going to cooperate with us,” explained Lynn Wright, District Fisheries Supervisor with TPWD. “But we usually start sampling around sunset and usually get done before midnight. So, if you see a strange boat out there with lights on it and a generator running, it’s most likely us out there sampling fish.”

In the meantime TPWD staff are assisting in wildlife course instruction at Angelo State University.