SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is asking for help from the community to test water lines after the Environmental Protection Agency issued a new rule revision. The revision is lowering the amount of lead particles allowed in the water before action must be taken.

Assistant Director of Water Utilities Andy Vecellio says, “So the biggest concern is lead. Either the lead lines themselves or the solder, and solder being used primarily on copper pipe possibly even galvanized pipe as well and what it can do is leech into the water it can degrade over time and get into the drinking water, increasing the lead concentration in the water resulting in potential long-term health impacts.”

The revision to the rule is to keep citizens safer by requiring action sooner. Vecellio says, “The lead and copper rule revision is creating more stringent requirements on the action levels which is the concentration of lead and copper in the water. Once it hits and gets above that action level, some sort of mitigation measures takes place or additional sampling takes place. So it reduces the amount of lead that is allowed in the water without some sort of action being taken.”

The city is still looking for volunteers for waterline testing. If you would like your lines tested, click here and check if your home is eligible.