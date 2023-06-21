SAN ANGELO, Texas — With record-breaking heat in the forecast this past week and a blistering hot start to the summer season, flooding isn’t at the forefront of many people’s minds. The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) however, is thinking of ways to implement flood mitigation techniques for when the next rain event enters our area.

James Bronikowski with the TWDB says, “Currently many portions of the state are experiencing a level of drought, Those droughts can quickly turn into rain storm events, and with the ground being dryer for prolonged periods of time in many cases that does lead to flash flooding and significant events that can pose a hazard to people and property.”

The TWDB splits the state up into 15 regions, each currently developing its own flood mitigation techniques. Their ideas will then be submitted to the state for a final vote and if passed, will be incorporated into the statewide flood plan.

Susan Roth, a consultant with Region 9, which oversees much of the Concho Valley and a portion of West Texas, says there are three main projects being looked at in the region, each affecting San Angelo.

She states, “24th Street and Post Street. It is looking at diverting some of the flood waters upstream and then conveying them over to the east Angelo draw channel… The next one is the Bradford Regional Detention Project. That one is also consisting of regional drainage improvements.”

One of the projects looks at taking that flood water and repurposing it for future drinking water purposes. Roth states, “The Cauley Lane Regional Detention Project and so we’re looking at building a regional detention pond and taking the water from that pond and then routing it over to the O.C. Fisher Reservoir and then from there it provides additional water supply.”

If the regional plan is approved, it will be voted into the state plan which allows the city or entity putting for the projects, to apply for state funding to help the projects come to life.

To learn more about Flood Mitigation Planning and what the mission of the Texas Water Development Board is, go to https://www.twdb.texas.gov/