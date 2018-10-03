OUR WATER: September rains swell reservoirs, over 16.3 billion new gallons added

The runoff is still trickling into the north pool of Twin Buttes Reservoir from heavy rains experienced in September, and by the start of October, the water level had risen by over 12.8 vertical feet, taking the number of gallons impounded to over 8.2 billion gallons.

Here are the raw numbers for the reservoir from September 1, 2018 and the gains seen by the month’s runoff collected:

Date Time Elevation (NGVD29) Acre-Feet Gallons 10/02/2018 8:00 p.m. CDT 1,904.66 25,390 8,273,356,890 9/01/2018 1:00 a.m. CDT 1,891.84 9,240 3,362,782,320 Gain 12.82 16,150 4,910,574,570

The water level has risen enough for water to lap at the end of the large concrete boat ramp at the main launching area of the lake off of Twin Buttes Marina Park Road. This photo taken Saturday, September 29, 2018 shows the level rising to the point of being just at the end of the boat ramp.

From the Upper Colorado River Authority, here are the statistics from September’s rains and runoffs for our local reservoirs, adding up to over 16.3 billion gallons gained in the basins:

Reservoir Rise in Vertical Feet Acre-Feet Gain Gain in

Gallons Impounded E.V. Spence 2.00 7,800 2,541,637,800 Oak Creek 11.30 18,500 6,028,243,500 Twin Buttes 12.82 16,150 5,262,493,650 O.H. Ivie 1.80 7,700 2,509,052,700 TOTAL 50,150 16,341,427,650

The current drought monitor map shows only the western- and eastern-most areas of the Concho Valley to be “Abnormally Dry” with small areas of some counties showing “Moderate Drought.” The city council relaxed the current drought stage to “Standard Conservation,” meaning it has been determined the city has, even if there is no more rain or any other input into the system, more than 24 months of water left.

Standard Conservation means:

Prohibited watering hours: Noon to 6 p.m. April 1 through Oct. 31

Hand watering of lawns, gardens, landscape areas, trees, shrubs or other plants being grown outdoors or foundations may be done on any day, except during the prohibited watering hours of noon to 6 p.m., provided the allowable application rate of 1 inch per week is not exceeded.

Landscape or foundation watering with a drip irrigation system such as a soaker hose, deep root watering system, drip pipe or tape, or bubbler shall be permitted on any day and at any time of day provided that the total amount of water applied shall not exceed 1 inch per week.

Golf course greens may be watered daily except during the prohibited watering hours of noon to 6 p.m.

Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is always prohibited, as is the failure to repair a controllable leak.

Source: City of San Angelo

The city has also announced it is going forward to develop a new water source, one that uses water the city already has, and will rival the current output of the Hickory Aquifer. The process will take several years, more on that project can be read here: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/water/city-of-san-angelo-takes-first-steps-to-pursue-next-water-supply-project/1493026405.

