Our Water: San Angelo State Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo State Park is a vast natural beauty popular among hikers, wildlife enthusiasts and fishermen. But all that the park is and is loved for relies on water, through rainfall and O.C. Fisher, but more so from the city. It is through the diligent work of park and city staff that the land remains viable for the animals and visitor activities.

“With some of those trails, one of them is nine miles one way and if you want to do round trip is 18 to 20 miles,” said Jarrett Miller, Assistant Superintendent of San Angelo State Park. “There’s a few water fountains spread out along the way along with horse troughs. Some of the people bring their [own] Lifestraws, stuff like that to filter water and drink, otherwise they have to pack it in.”

Those fountains, as well as the drinking troughs for horses, all rely on city water. The Concho River flows too irregularly to sustain the needs of the park, and O.C. Fisher Reservoir was not built with those needs in mind either. “The biggest thing that we do have is Lake O.C. Fisher out there,” explained Miller. “The North Concho River feeds it and of course it doesn’t have much of a watershed; the watershed runs from Big Spring down through Sterling City and it’s not much.

The lake was never really designed to hold water, it was more designed to prevent flooding for San Angelo coming in the North Concho River.”

Without the city water, both the herd animals and the natural wildlife, would not be able to inhabit the park in current numbers.

