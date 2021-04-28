Our Water: San Angelo stands at 62 months of water supply

Water

Use of O.H. Ivie recently paused by CRMWD maintenance work

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to San Angelo city officials, as of April 1, area reservoirs have 62 months of water supply. The five major reservoirs in the Concho Valley have a total acre-feet of about 500,000.

Due to a Colorado River Municipal Water District tank maintenance project, use of O.H. Ivie Reservoir has been on hold for local water utilities since mid-October. After six months, water from Ivie is once again flowing through San Angelo along with the water from Twin Buttes and the Hickory Aquifer.

City officials say this was among the lengthier projects, with most CRMWD projects only taking a few days. “Most of the maintenance that we coordinate with CRMWD only is a few days here and there,” explained Allison Strube, Water Utility Director for the San Angelo. “This was the most lengthy project that we have encountered with CRMWD, and took the system offline for the longest period of time, probably since the pipeline and the reservoir have been constructed.”

As a reminder, April 1 through October 31, watering is allowed twice every seven days, and not between the hours of noon and 6p.m. For more information, click here.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.