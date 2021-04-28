Our Water: San Angelo stands at 62 months of water supply

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to San Angelo city officials, as of April 1, area reservoirs have 62 months of water supply. The five major reservoirs in the Concho Valley have a total acre-feet of about 500,000.

Due to a Colorado River Municipal Water District tank maintenance project, use of O.H. Ivie Reservoir has been on hold for local water utilities since mid-October. After six months, water from Ivie is once again flowing through San Angelo along with the water from Twin Buttes and the Hickory Aquifer.

City officials say this was among the lengthier projects, with most CRMWD projects only taking a few days. “Most of the maintenance that we coordinate with CRMWD only is a few days here and there,” explained Allison Strube, Water Utility Director for the San Angelo. “This was the most lengthy project that we have encountered with CRMWD, and took the system offline for the longest period of time, probably since the pipeline and the reservoir have been constructed.”

As a reminder, April 1 through October 31, watering is allowed twice every seven days, and not between the hours of noon and 6p.m. For more information, click here.