Our Water: San Angelo prepares for summer water conservation program Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - The city of San Angelo is preparing to launch a water conservation program beginning in summer 2019. This voluntary program will be first come, first served, and once the initial round of residential kits are gone the city will monitor their performance before ordering the next batch in 2020.

"Currently we are bidding out these kits which include a shower head, a kitchen sink aerator and two bathroom sink aerators," said Allison Strube, Water Utilities Director for the city of San Angelo. "Because of the quantity that we're purchasing and the price point we have to put these out for bid. Our projections show that with these all installed in someones home that doesn't have these aerators and shower heads that they could potentially save up to 14 thousand gallons annually by implementing these products. If all 3,000 [of the participating] residents installed these, and they have inefficient fixtures, and they install these we would save about 42 million gallons per year."​​​​​

Residents wishing to get their water conservation kits, once they become available, will first fill out an application. This will ensure only one kit per household, and, enable the city to check the effectiveness of each kit based on address. The kits should be available in June or July of 2019, and the distribution will take place from the City Hall Annex at 301 W Beauregard Ave. in San Angelo.

Throughout the Concho Valley, water is a constant concern. This program, though starting small, could help the community better manage our resource supply. For more information, visit the city website.

More Stories for you

• Our Water: San Angelo prepares for summer water conservation program

SAN ANGELO, TX - The city of San Angelo is preparing to launch a water conservation program beginning in summer 2019....

• Our Water: San Angelo water utility billing

SAN ANGELO, TX - San Angelo residents have long had strong feelings and lingering questions about their water bills....

• OUR WATER: Upcoming disinfection change

SAN ANGELO, TX - Summer is right around the corner and San Angelo residents can expect a temporary change in their...

• OUR WATER: Twin Buttes gains 1.4 billion gallons in 24 hours, still rising

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Heavy rains in the Mertzon area started swelling Spring Creek in the early hours of May 8, 2019. T...

• Our Water: Ballinger continuing quarter century of improvements

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The community of Ballinger is continuing their quarter century trend of updating vital...

• Creeks, rivers flow; reservoirs gain significantly with recent rains

SAN ANGELO, Texas — April 25, 2019 — Dove and Spring Creeks, Middle and South Concho Rivers — all the inputs to the T...

• UPDATE: Flood warning has been cancelled: Colorado River near Ballinger

SAN ANGELO, Texas — April 25, 2019 — UPDATE: The flood warning has been cancelled.ORIGINAL STORY:A flood warn...

• Thunderstorms provide ample water

Severe weather in the Concho Valley can mean a lot of additional water. This in turn can directly impact local ...

• The rains come — lakes on the rise, rivers flow

SAN ANGELO, Texas — April 24, 2019 — The rain is still falling as this article is being written. The local res...

• Our Water: Bronte water plant pulling double duty

Bronte has been working overtime to ensure that all of Coke County has potable water. For the p...