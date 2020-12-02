Our Water: regional flood planning groups beginning to move forward with development

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas communities are arming themselves against future flooding under a new Texas Water Development Board initiative. In 2019 the Texas legislature passed Senate Bill 8, directing and expanding TWDB effort on flood planning and flood risk reduction in the state of Texas. The bill led to the creation of several regional flood planning groups, one of which is led by officials in San Angelo.

“The Texas Water Development Board solicited nominations for regional flood planning group members,” explained San Angelo Water Utility Director Allison Strube. “Myself in the city of San Angelo applied in one of those positions, under the water utilities group. The TWDB approved my nomination along with 10 other groups for the Upper Colorado Region nine division.”

Now, at regular meetings, those in the regional groups must draft and approve flood response plans using existing data and community input. “One of the key tasks they have is to identify flood risk,” said Reem Zoun, the Flood Planning Division Director for TWDB. “This identification of flood risk will involve the known entities […] the FEMA flood maps or local map. But, they’re also asked to include information acquired from local communities.”

To find out when your region has their next meeting, click here.