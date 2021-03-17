Our Water: recent storm systems contribute little to rainfall totals

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As summer approaches, spring time storms present an opportunity to fill Concho Valley water reservoirs. But according to Hector Guerrero with the National Weather Service, most of the area experienced less than one-tenths of an inch of rainfall, with some areas experiencing between two-tenths of an inch and four-tenths of an inch. Although rain totals were low, water from rain and hail does help to replenish local waterways, benefitting area wildlife.

“Out here in West Texas where we don’t get a lot of rainfall anytime we can get some significant rainfall it’s very beneficial to our aquatic resources and fish populations,” explained Lynn Wright, a biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Division. “For the most part, the more water we get, the better.”

Thunderstorm intensity usually picks up in April for much of West Texas, but the storms we see here will often move across the rest of the state impacting those areas with varying levels of intensity. “This is what happens behind these strong low pressure centers come across our area,” said NWS meteorologist Hector Guerrero. “Not only did it bring this severe storm to West Central Texas in the Concho Valley, but it also produced a blizzard up in Amarillo with whiteout conditions and power outages. And of course, all right behind it you get all these strong winds that bring all that dust from the Lubbock area.”

Signing up for severe weather alerts via Nixle is one way to keep a step ahead of flooding, hail and other major events. It is also advisable to own a weather radio in case of power outages or poor phone service.