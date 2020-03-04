OUR WATER: Recent rains add to local reservoirs and waterways

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo and the surrounding areas are getting some much needed rain, helping to raise local reservoir levels and bolster water supplies.

“Generally two inches of rain around the San Angelo area, and on the watersheds,” said Chuck Brown of Hydro Corporation. Brown is the former director of the Upper Colorado River Authority (UCRA). “A little bit more to the north up around the Abilene area. But that being said, looking at the watersheds right now we have some slight increases in our area reservoirs. Most notably are the ones at Twin Buttes and O.H. Ivie, which are our two main water supplies.”

As this water collects and makes its way downstream into the reservoirs, local waterways will see increased flows as a result. Low-lying water crossings and San Angelo’s street-based drainage system will present challenges to drivers and pedestrians as the streets drain. Area drivers are encouraged to be mindful. Useful weather updates can be found here on Concho Valley Homepage, and during severe weather it is always a good idea to plan several alternate routes.

