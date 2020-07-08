SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo has seen several recent rainstorms, more in fact for this time of year than average for rainfall totals. However, the impact on area reservoirs seems minimal. In addition to the rain, recent storms have included hail and high winds, which has caused some damage throughout the community. On a positive note, municipal water usage is down for this time of year, meaning local reservoirs have not been drawn down as much as usual.
Our Water: recent rains add little to local reservoirs
Municipal usage below average for this time of year