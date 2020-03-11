Our Water: rainy weather roadway safety

SAN ANGELO, TX – The adage ” turn around don’t drown” is all too often ignored. As the spring rainy season approaches, it is worth remembering to keep aware of the forecast and avoid areas where flooding is common.

“You can hydroplane in a very little amount of water, just a few inches of water going 35 miles an hour faster,” explained Steve Lyons, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. “So that’s a very common thing where people get out of control and and fly off the road just from a ponding of water on the roadway. But relative to moving water, you can move any vehicle with two feet of water. You want to make sure you pay attention to the forecasts. Watch our graphic cast we also put out some things on social media. And of course, the television media also provides a lot of critical information that people see.”

During high rain and flash flooding events, local law enforcement responds to many stalled vehicle and water rescue calls. “A lot of the times it’s just the water is too deep, they don’t realize that and they drive out, their car stalls and we have to go get them out,” said SAFD Assistant Chief Johnny Fisher. “Occasionally we do have some swift water rescues that we do have to do. So it does take a big load a lot of manpower, for those calls.”

A response from rescuers can call for up to 15 personel, all of whom are at risk while performing a rescue. Leaving for your destination early, and planning alternate routes are good ideas. Above all else though, avoiding standing or moving water and heeding barricades can help keep you and local first responders safe. These are some simple ways to plan ahead, and there are many channels to get information through including social media.