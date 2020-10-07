Our Water: People Plant Connection rainwater capture and gardening seminar

Water

Covering passive and active capture, Texas friendly plants

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – People Plant Connection of San Angelo teaches and encourages people about gardening and water usage. To so this they hold monthly seminars, one of which takes place Thursday, October 8. For those interested in rainwater capture, wise water usage and gardening the regular seminar features insights from local master gardeners.

“We’ll be covering some basic themes, such as why is there an interest in collecting rainwater,” said Master Gardener Ron Knight. “Then of course we’ll talk about the difference between passive and active collection. We’ll cover some things like rain gardens, and most importantly, how do you go about collecting rainwater and once you collect it how you distribute it to the areas that you need.”

There will also be information about Texas friendly plants. The seminar will be held at the People Plant Connection studio located at 416 South Oaks. The cost is $20 and capacity is limited due to self distancing, and attendees will need to wear masks. To register call 325-656-3104, or visit the organization website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.