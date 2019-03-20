Our Water: Paint Rock receives grant for water system improvements

The city of Paint Rock, TX recently received a $300,000 grant from the Texas Water Development Board. The city of just under two hundred forty people is currently without a water plant. They currently have to buy their water from Millersview-Doole Water Supply.

“The $300,000 grant is going to go towards putting in isolation valves and fire hydrants.” said Crystal Ellis, the city secretary and water operator. “[Also] three hundred foot of line replacement. Right now when we have a water leak, we have to shut down the whole town because some of our isolation valves are inoperable.”

Once the entire water system is updated and back online, the city will save roughly $60,000 a year. City officials opted to work in a specific order to maximize the effectiveness of their limited funds.

“I could have gone to the water plant, and I could have redone the water plant first,” said Paint Rock mayor Ricky Donaldson. “But that’s kind of putting the cart before the horse. You can have an operable water plant but if your infrastructure is not operable then you’re just spinning your wheels.”

Due to their small tax base, the city is pursuing numerous grants to fund the water system overhaul. But for them, it is a must.

