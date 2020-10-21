Our Water: O.H. Ivie carp die off caused by virus

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Local anglers and residents have reported alarming numbers of carp washing up dead on O.H. Ivie shores. The fish die-off is not the result of golden algae, as is common in West Texas. It is in fact a disease specific to common carp, and not transmissible to any other local fish species or to humans.

“We went out to the lake and we were able to collect some specimens for testing,” explained Lynn Wright with Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries. “The results came back that it was a virus called the Koi Herpes Virus or KHV. It’s a, it’s a very contagious virus but it’s specific to Koi, and common carp.”

TPWD staff say some anglers s may not view this as a problem given the abundant amount of carp, but it is mildly alarming. Unfortunately, Wright says there is not much they can do except monitor the situation. To report additional fish kills, or for questions concerning KHV, contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Division.

