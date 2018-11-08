 Our Water: O.H. Ivie and local growth

As San Angelo takes stock of recent water gains from an unusually rainy fall season, city planners are also brainstorming for the growing water needs of the community. With the Hickory Aquifer recently added to the bank, and the waste-water reclamation project slowly gaining momentum, it is still important to remember Lake Ivie.

“Ivie is a pretty large reservoir,” said Tymn Combest, Plant Operations Manager for the City of San Angelo. “It also serves Abilene, Midland, […] Odessa and some other smaller cities. But, it is our primary water source.”

Allison Strube, Director of Water Utilities for the City of San Angelo expanded on this, saying “we want to use it, it is the cheapest water for us to treat. And it is also one of our larger contracts, it provides the most volume of water. “

Since the 1990s when it was built and began being used, Ivie has remained well trafficked for recreation and fishing, even after the closing of the local hatcheries. Even with all of the rain that San Angelo has had recently, O.H. Ivie, our main source of drinking water, is still only forty-three percent full. This may not be cause for major concern or alarm now, but in light of usage patterns and the availability of rainfall, it does make the amount of time it takes to cultivate a new source somewhat daunting.

Commenting on this, Chuck Brown, the Director of the Upper Colorado River Authority said, “in the summer months the city of San Angelo can not get all of the water it needs from Ivie. We use more water than we can pump from Ivie. So there has to be supplemental volume which will be used from Twin Buttes through Nasworthy. Understand though that we do have evaporation that occurs during this time.”

Heading into the winter months water usage typically drops, but as the dry winter air sets in, evaporation creeps back up. This is why new sources and conservation remain so pressing for the growing Concho Valley communities.

For the latest statistics on the six Concho Valley reservoirs, please click below:

