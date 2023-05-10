SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Water Treatment Facility is almost home to two new Clear Wells. The current Clear Well receptacle can hold up to four million gallons of water, the two new tanks will each be able to hold two and a half million gallons, for a total of five million.

Assistant Water Utilities Director Andy Vecellio says, “It provides additional capacity which obviously mostly is necessary in the summertime when our demand is the highest, but another good piece of having two of these clear wells is the flexibility. If one needs maintenance we can take one down and still have a Clear Well still in full use.”

The Clear Wells can not only provide the additional capacity that will prove to be useful in the summer but even more vitally, allow for maintenance to take place on each Clear Well. If ever there is a problem with one of the tanks, the plant operators can shut off the intake valve to the problematic tank while repairs are made, and still be able to operate comfortably with just one well in use for a short period.

Vecellio told KLST reporters about the plans for the Clear Wells and how they are a portion of the overall Hickory Aquifer Expansion project which adds five new wells at the Hickory Aquifer site in Melvin, and more treatment equipment at the plant.

The expansion will allow for more water to be pumped from the aquifer, treated at the plant, and mixed with treated surface water to then be stored in the clear wells before being pumped to homes and businesses across the city.