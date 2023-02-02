SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service is in charge of creating models, weather data, and turning those into a forecast. The forecasts they generate are used to help cities prepare in the event of a weather storm.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Castillo says, “We’re looking at different types of forecast models on our computer workstations. In order to determine what the weather pattern is going to evolve into.”

Using a Doppler Radar, the National Weather Service is able to send electromagnetic signals into the atmosphere which provide feedback from clouds and other atmospheric material. This feedback is what let’s forecasters know what to expect headed their direction.

Castillo says this is what lets them know it is time to alert cities and governmental authorities. “Looking at the forecast, and we’re giving that information to our partners so that they they know several days in advance whether we’re expecting icing on the roadways, or we’re expecting snowfall, those are the type of information that we’re relaying to our partners.” Castillo says.

The National Weather Service is stationed near Mathis Field Airport to give them a wide open reach into the atmosphere to provide the most accurate data for our region.