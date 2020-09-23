Our Water: middle Concho project under way

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Construction is underway at Middle Conch Park on the shores of Lake Nasworthy on improvements that have been sought after for some time. The campgrounds previously had restrooms on a septic tank system, which gave planners pause given its proximity to the lake.

“It’s more of a primitive camping site but these improvements here will provide a four lane boat ramp, restrooms with shower facilities which was a higher priority for the public, additional parking and lighting,” explained San Angelo Parks and Recreation Director Carl White. “It also will help serve the Wake the Desert event that happens in July.”

Though this years Wake the Desert was canceled due to coronavirus, city staff have hope for next year. In the meantime, the project was made possible through a state grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife. City funds are also part of the funding. The project should be completed by the end of October and open to the public in November 2020.