Our Water: middle Concho project under way

Water

New boat ramp, parking and restrooms for park on Lake Nasworthy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Construction is underway at Middle Conch Park on the shores of Lake Nasworthy on improvements that have been sought after for some time. The campgrounds previously had restrooms on a septic tank system, which gave planners pause given its proximity to the lake.

“It’s more of a primitive camping site but these improvements here will provide a four lane boat ramp, restrooms with shower facilities which was a higher priority for the public, additional parking and lighting,” explained San Angelo Parks and Recreation Director Carl White. “It also will help serve the Wake the Desert event that happens in July.”

Though this years Wake the Desert was canceled due to coronavirus, city staff have hope for next year. In the meantime, the project was made possible through a state grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife. City funds are also part of the funding. The project should be completed by the end of October and open to the public in November 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.