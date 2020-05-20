Our Water: local pool openings throughout summer 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With temperatures climbing in the Concho Valley, residents are clamoring for access to local swimming pools. 2020 finds this typical part of West Texas summer living is hitting a snag. Covid-19 is delaying openings and leading to scaled back summer programs. Here is what we know so far.

The Municipal Pool, arguable the go-to spot as it is located just opposite downtown San Angelo on the shores of the Concho River, will be open by July 4, 2020. The San Angelo city website has full details on the hours, programs and fees associated with entrance into the pool. Due to Covid-19, the Municipal Pool will not be offering swim lessons this year.

According to their Facebook page, Brown’s Park and Pool on Fruitland Farm Rd. is opening Memorial weekend, May 23, 24 and 25. After Memorial weekend, beginning May 30, the pool will be open seven days a week. When Concho Valley Homepage reached out to pool management, they did not grant an interview. However, on social media, Brown’s did ask everyone to be mindful of their limited capacity. The facility may have to turn people away once the capacity limit is met.

College Hills Swim and Racquet Club also took to Facebook to announce that their opening day for the pool will be June 2, 2020. Per state guidelines the facility will be operating at 25% capacity and be enforcing social distancing measures. Due to the reduced capacity, according to the facility’s Facebook post, the pool will be for members only until restrictions are eased. Like the Municipal Pool, College Hills Swim and Racquet Club will also not be offering any swimming lessons this summer.

San Angelo residents are reminded that if you are sick, or have been exposed to others who are sick, to please stay home. Continue to observe proper physical distancing, sanitation, and isolation procedures as needed until further notice. These measures are not only for your protection, but the protection of facility staff and immunocompromised patrons.