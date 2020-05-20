Our Water: local pool openings throughout summer 2020

Water

Limited capacity and pushed back opening dates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Swimming Pool Opens_-2414433064241182103

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With temperatures climbing in the Concho Valley, residents are clamoring for access to local swimming pools. 2020 finds this typical part of West Texas summer living is hitting a snag. Covid-19 is delaying openings and leading to scaled back summer programs. Here is what we know so far.

The Municipal Pool, arguable the go-to spot as it is located just opposite downtown San Angelo on the shores of the Concho River, will be open by July 4, 2020. The San Angelo city website has full details on the hours, programs and fees associated with entrance into the pool. Due to Covid-19, the Municipal Pool will not be offering swim lessons this year.

According to their Facebook page, Brown’s Park and Pool on Fruitland Farm Rd. is opening Memorial weekend, May 23, 24 and 25. After Memorial weekend, beginning May 30, the pool will be open seven days a week. When Concho Valley Homepage reached out to pool management, they did not grant an interview. However, on social media, Brown’s did ask everyone to be mindful of their limited capacity. The facility may have to turn people away once the capacity limit is met.

College Hills Swim and Racquet Club also took to Facebook to announce that their opening day for the pool will be June 2, 2020. Per state guidelines the facility will be operating at 25% capacity and be enforcing social distancing measures. Due to the reduced capacity, according to the facility’s Facebook post, the pool will be for members only until restrictions are eased. Like the Municipal Pool, College Hills Swim and Racquet Club will also not be offering any swimming lessons this summer.

San Angelo residents are reminded that if you are sick, or have been exposed to others who are sick, to please stay home. Continue to observe proper physical distancing, sanitation, and isolation procedures as needed until further notice. These measures are not only for your protection, but the protection of facility staff and immunocompromised patrons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Don't delay, nominate today!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.