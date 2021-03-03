Our Water: large bass in O.H. Ivie draws anglers from all parts

SAN ANGELO, Texas – O.H. Ivie and other area waterways have been primed for a big haul the last two weeks as anglers have reeled in some attention grabbing big mouth bass and other fish. Dozens of anglers have caught fish weighing in upwards of 10 pounds, one weighed in at 16.4 pounds. Some anglers are coming in from out of state and are staying local, to reel in as many as they can.

“My buddies came down here and caught a 16 pounder and called me, said Josh Jones of Oklahoma. “So I came down here the very next day, and first day I was here I caught a 13.2 [pound] and called my wife and said I’m gonna be staying a little bit longer.” Jones has caught 11 fish all weighing between 11 and 15 pounds.

The increase in activity is appreciated by Texas Parks and Wildlife which is communicating with enthusiasts about measurement and weight of the fish caught. TPWD is also accepting some of the fish for their breeding program. Lynn Wright, the TPWD District Fisheries Biologist for the Concho Valley, said that the fingerlings and parents from this most recent batch should be back and stocked sometime in May.