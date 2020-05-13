Our Water: Kirby Park rain capture system conserves water for park irrigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With water being a precious commodity throughout the region, innovative ways to obtain and conserve are always sought after. 2019 saw the construction of a massive rain capture system in Kirby Park, right across from the hockey rink

“Staff has always wanted to put some type of rain harvest tank at one of our facilities,” said Roger Havlak, parks senior manager for the city of San Angelo. “We thought Kirby Park would be the perfect location, it’s got the largest pavilion. In fact it has 18,000 square feet of surface area.”

For a simple system, the amount of water yielded is immense, and relieves the pressure on park staff to maintain plant life. “Now we’re capturing water into our 25,000 gallon rain harvest tank,” explained Havlak. “We’re capturing approximately 11,000 gallons for every one inch of rainfall that we receive. We use that to irrigate approximately 78 trees and ornamental plants at the Kirby location. So in a given year with San Angelo receiving on average about 20 inches of rainfall, we can actually capture approximately 200,000 gallons of water with that rain harvest tank and utilize it for irrigating trees through drip irrigation at Kirby park.”

All of the water captured and used for the park plants and trees, is water that does not have to be rerouted from elsewhere, saving money as well as water. Time will tell if more systems like the one at Kirby will be considered in other san angelo park spaces.