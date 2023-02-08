SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley started off 2023 in January with little rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures. Overall, we saw between 4 and 6 degrees of higher temperatures across the state according to the Texas Water Development Board.

In the Concho Valley, our weather tracking takes place at Mathis Field Airport and in the month of January we saw a total of 0.55 inches of rain. These rain totals took place across the span of two days with the majority being on January 24th.

The eastern portion of the state saw drought relief at the end of the month and is not experiencing drought conditions as we enter February; however, the rest of the state is still seeing some type of drought-like weather.