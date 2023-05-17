SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the first five months of 2023, we received 2.23 inches of rainfall. So far in the first half of May, we recorded 2.31 inches.

Joshua Blanek with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says that in order for the heavy rain that fell Friday night to really help our current drought situation, we need to see another system of rain storms to come in the next week or soon thereafter.

“The recent rain we had was actually very beneficial. We did have some heavy rain amounts in some areas and some water flowing but for the most part, the water soaked in, it came slow enough and the ground was so thirsty and dry that a lot of that moisture soaked into the ground,” Blanek says.

When looking at the struggle between getting enough rain frequently every year, Blanek notes in order for us to make progress, it’s comparable to the Tortus and the Hair – Slow and steady wins the race. If we receive too much rain at one time, it floods and doesn’t allow for the ground to really soak it up, however, if the rainfall is slow and steady, the ground can handle the rain and the roots will be able to soak up the most water.

He says, “Going forward you know if we can get inch-two-inch type rains good and slow that can soak in that’ll really help us. This one we’re definitely going to need a follow-up rain behind it here in the next week ten days two weeks to keep things growing.”

Current Drought Map of Texas as of 05/17/2023: