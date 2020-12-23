Our Water: golden algae testing gives area waterways clean bill of health

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho valley has recently received a clean bill of health following scheduled testing for the presence of Golden Algae in area waterways. Golden Algae is a major concern for the Concho Valley. When a bloom occurs, there are currently no known ways to treat it, and that isn’t the only unknown when it comes to this algae.

“There’s no chemical or anything we can use to keep it down so we just have to monitor what’s going on,” said UCRA Director of Operations Scott McWilliams. “I still don’t think they [Texas Parks and Wildlife] know whether it’s natural here or whether it’s an invasive species of algae.”

Many area residents will recall the consequences of a Golden Algae bloom, as they have occurred numerous times in recent history.