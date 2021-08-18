Our Water: Estimated $3 million bid for water treatment plant project

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – San Angelo’s Water Treatment Plants are expecting construction on a new project soon. This plan will first have to go through steps to finalize and approve the design. The city has chosen Enprotec / Hibbs & Todd out of Abilene as the consultant. Next, a bid will be posted online for contractors. The bid is estimated to be around $3 million.

Water Utilities Director, Allison Strube, says, “There will be a review process by both the city and the consultant who has done the design, and there will be weighted factors based on the experience and references those contractors have, as well as price will be a component to those selected events.”



The Water Utilities Department is currently looking at two major upgrades in the project that will increase the amount of water that can be treated.

Tymn Combest, Water Plant Operations Manager, explains what the details include, “Currently, we’re looking at two major upgrades here. One of them is to the groundwater treatment facility. It will currently treat 8 million gallons a day and we’re about to upgrade it to 12 million. That will also involve putting some new wells in and the Hickory Wellfield and then at the surface water plant. At the end of the plant, we have a clear well that stores finished treated water that needs to be replaced. So we’re going to be building two new clear wells at the end of the plant.”



Additional information was given by San Angelo’s Water Plant Operations Manager, Tymn Combest, that the amount of rain we’ve seen recently greatly benefits the quality of our water. When lake levels rise due to rainfall, salt in the water is diluted resulted in cleaner, better-tasting water.