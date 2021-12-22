SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – The Texas Water Development Board lists drought conditions in Tom Green County as “abnormally dry.” The city is still in “standard water conservation” because data shows a decline in supply and increasing drought levels.

State drought levels are now at 58%, compared to 55% a week ago. The drought level was only at 3% three months ago.

The City of San Angelo’s Water Utilities Director, Allison Strube, says this all plays into the city’s conservation.

“We calculate the 62 months of water supply by using what contents are available in the reservoirs,” Strube said. “So from O.H. Ivie, O.C Fisher, Twin Buttes and like Nasworthy, we factor in evaporation and no inflow. One thing that we don’t calculate into this is soil moisture and those types of things, but what the contents of the reservoir are and how it would evaporate over time, and how we use that bringing into the treatment plant.”

Strube says the city has recently seen a drop in supply amount by nearly 30 months’ worth.

“We have greater than 24 months of water supply and start going into different drought levels as we get below that 24 month supply threshold,” Strube said. “As of October 1, we were at 62 months of water supply, but we will update those numbers again in January when “CRMWD” or Colorado River Municipal Water District provides us with projections for O.H. Ivie in January.”