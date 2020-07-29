SAN ANGELO, Texas – Per the CDC, washing your hands is still the best way to keep safe from the corona virus. It is recommended to wash for 20 seconds, and while doing so it is also important to conserve water. San Angelo city staff recommend turning off the water as you lather with soap, and then turn on the water to rinse. Medical experts also stress the importance of thoroughly drying ones hands afterwards.
Our Water: conserving water while washing your hands effectively
Balancing personal health with responsible resource management