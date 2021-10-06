Our Water: Conservation in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Conserving water in the Concho Valley has become more pertinent as we get closer to the winter season, the driest stretch of the year. Conservation is the easiest and the cheapest way to have more water available to us.

Due to a wetter summer this year, our lakes and reservoirs are above average levels which gives us a head start into winter. According to Allison Strube, Director of Water Utilities for the City of San Angelo, an effort to preserve the community’s most precious natural resource is critical in our desert-like environment.

“San Angelo heavily relies on surface water sources which is heavily dependent upon rainfall and there are years where we don’t receive as much rain fall as we had hoped and so run off doesn’t occur into those reservoirs so I think its always important. I really believe San Angelo has adopted this mindset of being conservation minded and so we just want to keep that up because you just never know when the next big drought will come,” Strube said.

Most residents largest use of water goes toward their front yard. Allison Watkins, Horticulturist with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, says that this can be minimalized through use of water irrigation instead of sprinklers that mist into the air and evaporate.

“Landscaping uses a lot of water especially in the summer time and as much as I love plants, we need it to drink. We have to protect our water resources so that we can have drinking water and this year we’re lucky our reservoirs are in pretty good shape, but it did get dry later in the summer and into the fall so always hoping for more rain,” Watkins said.

The city’s restriction of when to water your lawn and how often, will change at the end of this month. Currently through the month of October residents are still allowed to water twice every seven days but not between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. On November 1st, that will change to once every seven days and then there are no restrictions on the time of day you can water.







