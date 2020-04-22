Our Water: Concho Valley reservoirs see noteworthy gain

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo area reservoirs are primed for summer as many have gained water over the past few months. Most notably, Lake Brownwood which has gained about 17,000 acre feet over the last three months. Also, O.H. Ivie has gained 15,000 acre feet and Twin Buttes has gained 7,000 acre feet over the last three months. This puts the greater San Angelo community at a comfortable water supply as we head into a time of year where evaporation and usage increase.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

