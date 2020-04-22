Our Water: Concho Valley reservoirs see noteworthy gain

SAN ANGELO, Texas - During the Corona outbreak, with many staying home for prolonged periods and without a lot of activity, it can be easy to forget to stay hydrated. Keeping hydrated is essential to your health, and health is on everyone's mind in the midst of the corona outbreak

"Hydration is for everything," said SOS Hydration founder James Mayo. "People aren't generally drinking enough water which is something we need, so we need to encourage people to drink more. Let's call it 'water aware' — an understanding of how much water do you actually need."