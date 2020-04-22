SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo area reservoirs are primed for summer as many have gained water over the past few months. Most notably, Lake Brownwood which has gained about 17,000 acre feet over the last three months. Also, O.H. Ivie has gained 15,000 acre feet and Twin Buttes has gained 7,000 acre feet over the last three months. This puts the greater San Angelo community at a comfortable water supply as we head into a time of year where evaporation and usage increase.
Our Water: Concho Valley reservoirs see noteworthy gain
Municipal usage below average for this time of year