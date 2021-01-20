Our Water: city water billing vendor hosts sweepstakes

Water

Visa gift cards go two five winners who go paperless, use auto-pay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – While in-person payments have resumed at water customer service, you may still want to opt for paperless and auto-pay. No, not because of covid, but because it could earn you some money. Two separate data breaches led the city to adopt ‘Invoice Cloud,’ a more secure data and billing service.  Now, to drive more customers toward paperless and auto-pay, the billing vendor is offering a reward.

“There will be five winners chosen and each winner will receive $100 Visa gift card,” said San Angelo Water Utility Director Allison Strube. “The official rules for this sweepstakes are posted on the city’s website under the customer service page.”

The sweepstakes ends April, 18 and winners can expect to have gift cards mailed to them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.