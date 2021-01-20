Our Water: city water billing vendor hosts sweepstakes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – While in-person payments have resumed at water customer service, you may still want to opt for paperless and auto-pay. No, not because of covid, but because it could earn you some money. Two separate data breaches led the city to adopt ‘Invoice Cloud,’ a more secure data and billing service. Now, to drive more customers toward paperless and auto-pay, the billing vendor is offering a reward.
“There will be five winners chosen and each winner will receive $100 Visa gift card,” said San Angelo Water Utility Director Allison Strube. “The official rules for this sweepstakes are posted on the city’s website under the customer service page.”
The sweepstakes ends April, 18 and winners can expect to have gift cards mailed to them.
